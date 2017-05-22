Scorching temperatures continue in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Another hot day is in the forecast Monday after morning fog dissipates to clear and sunny skies.

Coastal areas are experiencing an increase in patchy, dense fog Monday morning. By mid-morning clouds are expected to clear to mostly sunny skies across the county. It will return again overnight into Tuesday morning.

Deserts will continue to see high temperatures in the mid-hundreds Monday. By Wednesday, conditions will cool across the county and there is a slight chance of showers Thursday.

Monday's high temperatures are expected to be 74 degrees along the coast, 85 degrees inland, 79 degrees for the mountains and 104 in the deserts.