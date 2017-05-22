Two men found dead at Otay Mesa strip mall identified

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
Firefighters are responding to a fast-moving, vegetation fire South of Jamul along state Route 94, according Cal Fire.More>>
Another hot day is in the forecast Monday after morning fog dissipates to clear and sunny skies.More>>
Cal Fire confirmed Sunday that the 'Gate Fire', which has spread over 1,500 acres since it began Saturday morning, is now a criminal investigation.More>>
The driver of a speeding Honda Accord was killed Friday when he lost control of the car and crashed into the cinder block fence of a Lemon Grove residence, authorities said.More>>
A fire that broke out next to a Morena area freeway caused some lane closures and a shutdown of adjacent train tracks Saturday, but no injuries were reported, according to fire officials.More>>
A 24-year-old man was behind bars Monday on suspicion of carrying out an unprovoked, racially motivated attack in a Logan Heights alley in which the victim was beaten, kicked and repeatedly struck with a bamboo stalk.More>>
San Diego police have publicly identified two homeless men found dead under suspicious circumstances at an Otay Mesa strip mall last week.More>>
The first major reconstructive surgery for a dog horribly disfigured as a result of repeated abuse is scheduled for Monday according to the Helen Woodward Animal Center in northern San Diego County.More>>
Four motorists were arrested at a checkpoint in Chula Vista that ended Sunday, according to police.More>>
Carlsbad Police were led on a pursuit by a 61-year-old woman who was cited and released to a medical facility.More>>
