Two men found dead at Otay Mesa strip mall identified

Two men found dead at Otay Mesa strip mall identified

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — San Diego police have publicly identified two homeless men found dead under suspicious circumstances at an Otay Mesa strip mall last week.

A patrol officer spotted the victims' bodies of Curtis Murray, 56, and Albert Stringer, 61, in front of a closed business in the 3400 block of Palm Avenue about 2:45 a.m. Wednesday, according to San Diego police. 

Due to the presence of serious trauma to the dead men's upper bodies, homicide detectives were called in, police said. The cause of their injuries was not immediately clear. 

