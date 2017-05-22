Construction on storm-damaged ramp closes Torrey Pines Road - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Construction on storm-damaged ramp closes Torrey Pines Road

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The southbound lane of North Torrey Pines Road past the state beach was closed Monday for repairs of a pedestrian access ramp that was undermined by storms earlier this year.

According to the city of San Diego, the scenic stretch of roadway will be shut down from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Thursday to accommodate the use of heavy equipment.

All motor vehicles, including buses, will be required to follow detour routes on Del Mar Heights Road and Carmel Valley Road during work hours. 

Bicyclists can still ride through the closure area, and the beach can still be accessed through the nearby parking lots, according to the city. 

Repair crews are expediting the work because the city has a moratorium on such projects between Memorial Day and Labor Day because of heavy summertime beach traffic.

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

