Dozens of sharks sighted off San Clemente shore

Authorities Monday released the name of a man who died following a struggle with deputies at an East County residential complex.More>>
President Donald Trump landed in Israel Monday morning for the second leg of his first foreign trip as President.More>>
A combative suspect who got into an altercation with sheriff's deputies Saturday and was tazed twice became unresponsive while being treated by paramedics at the scene and later died at a hospital, according to detectives.More>>
The first major reconstructive surgery for a dog horribly disfigured as a result of repeated abuse is scheduled for Monday according to the Helen Woodward Animal Center in northern San Diego County.More>>
Firefighters are responding to a fast-moving, vegetation fire South of Jamul along state Route 94, according Cal Fire.More>>
San Clemente's beaches are off limits to swimmers Monday following the sighting of more than two dozen sharks.More>>
The southbound lane of North Torrey Pines Road past the state beach was closed Monday for repairs of a pedestrian access ramp that was undermined by storms earlier this year.More>>
A 24-year-old man was behind bars Monday on suspicion of carrying out an unprovoked, racially motivated attack in a Logan Heights alley in which the victim was beaten, kicked and repeatedly struck with a bamboo stalk.More>>
San Diego police have publicly identified two homeless men found dead under suspicious circumstances at an Otay Mesa strip mall last week.More>>
Four motorists were arrested at a checkpoint in Chula Vista that ended Sunday, according to police.More>>
