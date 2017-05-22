Dozens of sharks sighted off San Clemente shore

SAN CLEMENTE (KUSI) — San Clemente's beaches are off limits to swimmers Monday following the sighting of more than two dozen sharks.

Lifeguards first closed the city's beaches around 10:30 a.m. Sunday after an eight to nine-foot shark was spotted off the San Clemente Pier, according to media reports. Another shark was spotted off the pier at 1 p.m.

The closure was extended at 4 p.m. after an Orange County sheriff's helicopter spotted more than two dozen sharks within 25 yards of the beach between Cotton's Point and Capistrano Beach, some up to 10 feet long.

The beaches will remain off limits to swimmers and surfers until at least 8 a.m. Monday, officials said.

San Clemente's beaches were closed in April when a shark bit a woman in the thigh and earlier this month when 15 sharks were observed swimming offshore.

Long Beach has issued shark advisories this month warning swimmers of the sightings of juvenile white sharks, some as long as six feet, near Belmont Shore.