President Trump continues foreign trip with stop in Israel

JERUSALEM (KUSI) — President Donald Trump landed in Israel Monday morning for the second leg of his first foreign trip as President.

During his trip, President Trump is looking at ways to address the Israeli-Palestinian peace process, security issues facing the region and reaffirming the United States’ commitment to its alliance with Israel.

“We are more than friends, great allies,” the President said at a joint press conference in Jerusalem with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Trump became the first sitting President to visit the Western Wall, one of the holiest sites in Judaism, and a point of contention in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The President walked a diplomatic tightrope while laying the groundwork for what the White House hopes can be peace in the Middle East.

“This includes a renewed effort at peace, between the Israelis and the Palestinians — it’s not easy,” President Trump said. “I’ve heard it’s one of the toughest deals of all.”

He had some harsh words for Iran: “Believe me Iran will never have a nuclear weapon. That I can tell you.”

But even while in the Middle East, President Trump cannot shake swirling questions on a different foreign body.

President Trump responded to a question that he divulged classified intelligence obtained by the Israelis during his meeting with Russian officials.

“Just so you understand, I never mentioned the word or the name Israel — never mentioned it during that conversation.”

The Prime Minster reaffirmed the United States’ and Israel’s solid intelligence-sharing relationship.

“Intelligence cooperation is terrific,” Netanyahu said.