Update: 19 deaths confirmed, 50 injured following explosion at Ariana Grande concert in Manchester

MANCHESTER, UK (KUSI) — 5:12 p.m. — Great Manchester Police confirmed on Twitter at least 19 deaths, with 50 others injured.

The incident happened just before 10:35 p.m. Monday evening. 

According to the BBC, the North West Counter Terrorism Unit is treating this incident as a possible terrorist incident.

BBC Home Affairs Correspondent Daniel Sandford said senior counter-terrorism officers are assembling in London.

4:56 p.m. — Emergency and law enforcement officials continued to survey the scene Monday, after an explosion was heard during an Ariana Grande concert.

In a Facebook post, Greater Manchester Police stated, "Emergency services are currently responding to reports of an explosion at Manchester Arena. There are a number of confirmed fatalities and others injured. Please AVOID the area as first responders work tirelessly at the scene. Details of a casualty bureau will follow as soon as available."

According to CNN, Ivo Delgado — a witness — said he heard one explosion. He said there was smoke in a main corridor outside the arena seating and stage area.

"It was a really big explosion. Everybody started screaming and running," he said. "There were people on the floor ... There was a lot of confusion."

Another witness reported hearing two loud bangs coming from near the arena's bars.

"A huge bomb-like bang went off that hugely panicked everyone and we were all trying to flee the arena," concertgoer Majid Khan, 22, told Britain's Press Association. "It was one bang and essentially everyone from the other side of the arena where the bang was heard from suddenly came running towards us as they were trying to exit."

4:10 p.m. — Multiple fatalities were confirmed Monday in Manchester, U.K. after explosions were heard at an Ariana Grande concert.

Manchester Victoria station has been evacuated and trains are unable to run.

Singer Ariana Grande "is OK. We are further investigating what happened," confirmed Joseph Carozza, a representative from Grande's U.S. record label.

Greater Manchester Police tweeted that emergency services were "responding to serious incident at Manchester Arena. Avoid the area. More details will follow as soon as available."

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available. 

