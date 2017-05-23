Scorching temperatures expected for San Diego's deserts - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Scorching temperatures expected for San Diego's deserts

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — As coastal areas cool due to an increase in San Diego's marine layer, deserts will experience scorching temperatures Tuesday.

Tuesday is expected to be the warmest day of the week for San Diego's deserts. Along the coast, overnight fog spreading into the western valleys is allowing for cooler temperatures throughout the day. Morning fog is expected to diminish by mid-morning. Visibility was reduced in some areas to 1/4-mile or less. 

A cool down is expected by Thursday, when a trough of low pressure moves into the area. San Diego County may even experience light showers in some areas Thursday night. Gusty winds will also increase in the mountains and deserts. 

By the weekend, warm temperatures are expected once again. 

Tuesday's high temperatures are expected to be 73 degrees along the coast, 84 degrees inland, 81 degrees in the mountains and 106 degrees in the desert.

KUSI News

