Man arrested in connection to Manchester bombing - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Man arrested in connection to Manchester bombing

Posted: Updated:
By Christina Bravo
Connect

MANCHESTER (KUSI) — A 23-year-old man was arrested Tuesday in connection to the suicide bomb attack at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester that left 22 people dead, including an eight-year-old girl.

Police say they also know the identity of the male suicide bomber that killed 22 people and injured at least 59 others, but have not yet publicly disclosed the information. Early Tuesday morning, the Islamic State had claimed responsibility for the attack, but the group’s involvement had not been confirmed.

The explosion occurred outside the 20,000-seat Manchester Arena, as guests attending a concert inside were exiting. Witnesses described seeing screws and nails scattered across the floor after the explosion. 

The youngest person reported killed in the bombing was an eight-year-old girl. The pop music of singer Ariana Grande, who was once a Disney Channel star, caters to a younger audience and many in attendance were teenagers.

“All acts of terrorism are cowardly attacks on innocent people, but this attack stands out for its appalling, sickening cowardice, deliberately targeting innocent, defenseless children and young people who should have been enjoying one of the most memorable nights of their lives,” British Prime Minister Theresa May said.

Related Link: 22 killed, 59 injured following explosion at Ariana Grande concert in Manchester

President Donald Trump expressed his solidarity with and condemned the “evil losers” behind the attack.

“So many young beautiful, innocent people living and enjoying their lives murdered by evil losers in life,” Trump said. “I won’t call them monsters because they would like that term. They would think that’s a great name. I will call them, from now on, losers, because that’s what they are. They are losers. And we will have more of them. But they are losers, just remember that.”

Trump was in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, continuing his first foreign trip as President at the time of the remarks. He delivered the statement alongside Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham scheduled a vigil Tuesday night to honor those affected by the attack, Grand Mancheser police said.

“Whilst the area around Manchester Arena is still cordoned off, we want to remind people that Manchester will not be defeated,” Grand Manchester police said.  

The identities of those killed in the attack began to be released Tuesday:

Georgina Callender — An 18-year-old health and social care student at a college in Lancashire.

Saffie Rose Roussos — An 8-year-old guest at the concert. Her teacher, Chris Upton described her to The Guardian as, “simply a beautiful little girl in every aspect of the word.”

This list will continue to be updated as identities are released. 

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.