Man takes full cash register from University Heights 7-Eleven, police say

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
Fire officials and the the County of San Diego is urging residents to prepare their homes for wildfire season by creating a “defensible space.”More>>
Fire officials and the the County of San Diego is urging residents to prepare their homes for wildfire season by creating a “defensible space.”More>>
A 23-year-old man was arrested Tuesday in connection to the suicide bomb attack at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester that left 22 people dead, including an eight-year-old girl.More>>
A 23-year-old man was arrested Tuesday in connection to the suicide bomb attack at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester that left 22 people dead, including an eight-year-old girl.More>>
Crews working to contain the smoldering remnants of a wildfire that blackened about 2,055 open acres in the far southern reaches of San Diego County over the last several days had the task nearly complete Monday.More>>
Crews working to contain the smoldering remnants of a wildfire that blackened about 2,055 open acres in the far southern reaches of San Diego County over the last several days had the task nearly complete Monday.More>>
As coastal areas cool due to an increase in San Diego's marine layer, deserts will experience scorching temperatures Tuesday.More>>
As coastal areas cool due to an increase in San Diego's marine layer, deserts will experience scorching temperatures Tuesday.More>>
The 10 acre brush fire near Cowles Mountain is now 100 percent contained.More>>
The 10 acre brush fire near Cowles Mountain is now 100 percent contained.More>>
A man who pretended to have a gun took a cash register from a 7-Eleven store in University Heights early Tuesday but was arrested shortly afterward.More>>
A man who pretended to have a gun took a cash register from a 7-Eleven store in University Heights early Tuesday but was arrested shortly afterward.More>>
The group behind the proposed SoccerCity development collected enough valid petition signatures to require the San Diego City Council to either consider approving the Mission Hills project or placing it before votersMore>>
The group behind the proposed SoccerCity development collected enough valid petition signatures to require the San Diego City Council to either consider approving the Mission Hills project or placing it before votersMore>>
San Clemente's beaches are off limits to swimmers Monday following the sighting of more than two dozen sharks.More>>
San Clemente's beaches are off limits to swimmers Monday following the sighting of more than two dozen sharks.More>>
The southbound lane of North Torrey Pines Road past the state beach was closed Monday for repairs of a pedestrian access ramp that was undermined by storms earlier this year.More>>
The southbound lane of North Torrey Pines Road past the state beach was closed Monday for repairs of a pedestrian access ramp that was undermined by storms earlier this year.More>>
A 24-year-old man was behind bars Monday on suspicion of carrying out an unprovoked, racially motivated attack in a Logan Heights alley in which the victim was beaten, kicked and repeatedly struck with a bamboo stalk.More>>
A 24-year-old man was behind bars Monday on suspicion of carrying out an unprovoked, racially motivated attack in a Logan Heights alley in which the victim was beaten, kicked and repeatedly struck with a bamboo stalk.More>>