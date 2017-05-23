Man takes full cash register from University Heights 7-Eleven, p - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Man takes full cash register from University Heights 7-Eleven, police say

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A man who pretended to have a gun took a cash register from a 7-Eleven store in University Heights early Tuesday but was arrested
shortly afterward. 

The suspect walked into the convenience store in a strip mall on El Cajon Boulevard at Florida Street, simulated having a weapon and told an employee to open the register around 1:45 a.m., San Diego police Officer John Buttle said. However, the clerk ran off.

The robber grabbed the register, ran out of the store and fled in a silver Audi. A news crews spotted the car on nearby Louisiana Street shortly afterward and alerted police, Buttle said. 

The suspect was taken into custody after he was positively identified by the victim, according to the officer. His name was not immediately available.

