Police investigate abduction attempt at Southwestern College

CHULA VISTA (KUSI) — A Southwestern College student escaped an abduction attempt at the South Bay campus Tuesday.

The woman was walking on the north side of the Chula Vista college when a stranger driving a full-size white pickup truck tried to kidnap her about

10:15 a.m., according to school officials.

The victim managed to break free from the man, who then sped off to the east on H Street.

The woman, whose name was withheld, described the perpetrator as a Latino in his 30s with a trimmed beard and mustache and wearing an orange construction-style vest.

Campus law enforcement personnel were investigating the crime along with Chula Vista police, school officials said.