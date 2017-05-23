Sentencing postponed for man who drove car into deputies in Vista

VISTA (KUSI) — 1:31 p.m. — Lacking a completed probation report, a judge Tuesday postponed sentencing to June 13 for a man who drove a car backward into two off-duty sheriff's deputies breaking up a melee in Vista and then toward a third deputy, who shot him.

9:00 a.m. — A man who drove a car backward into two off-duty sheriff's deputies breaking up a melee in Vista, then toward a third deputy, who shot him, is scheduled to be sentenced today in a North County courtroom.

Jose Blanco Quinones pleaded guilty to assault charges last month as his case was set to go to trial.

The three deputies had spotted some sort of brawl in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven store in East Vista Way about 2 a.m. on March 27, 2016, sheriff's officials said.

Authorities said Blanco jumped into a car, put it in reverse and struck two deputies, with one of them ending up underneath the car. Neither deputy was seriously hurt.

Blanco then drove forward, toward a third deputy, who fired his gun several times, striking Blanco twice.

The defendant is expected to be sentenced to six years in prison, which will be suspended as long as he successfully completes three years on probation, said Deputy District Attorney Cal Logan.