City Council approves settlement in sexual harassment lawsuit

By Christina Bravo
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The San Diego City Council Tuesday formally approved a $225,000 settlement in litigation brought by a deputy city attorney, who alleged sexual harassment by her former supervisor.

Molly Hoot filed her claim against the city last October, alleging that the now-retired Assistant City Attorney Daniel Bamberg asked her for sex, sent her inappropriate text messages and touched her against her will on multiple occasions.

She also claimed that Bamberg asked her to remain quiet about allegations that she was also harassed by former Mayor Bob Filner, who resigned in 2013 after around 20 women came forward alleging sexual harassment. 

Hoot, who continues to work for the City Attorney's office, also claimed that she reached out to the city's Equal Employment Opportunity office, which failed to resolve the problem. 

The city will pay $210,000 toward the settlement, and Bamberg will add $15,000, according to city documents. As part of the settlement, both the city and Bamberg denied wrongdoing.

The City Council gave initial approval to the settlement in closed session. Final approval came without comment as part of the council's consent agenda.

