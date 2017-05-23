Father Joe's Villages raises $500K to support childcare, other programs to break cycle of homelessness (San Diego Downtown News)

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A fundraiser for Father Joe's Villages raked in around $500,000, the social service agency's most successful gala ever, it was announced Tuesday.

The Children's Charity Gala attracted 500 guests to the US Grant Hotel on May 13.

"San Diego is in the midst of a homelessness crisis, and the success of this event shows that the community is willing to invest in much-needed solutions,'' said Deacon Jim Vargas, president and CEO of Father Joe's Villages.

"I felt a deep sense of hope after spending the evening with hundreds of generous community members, each committed to solutions that end homelessness for children in our community,'' he aid.

The revenue will support a childcare center and other programs for children aimed at breaking the cycle of homelessness.

The agency provides housing, medical and dental services, mental health support, nutritious meals, guidance toward life and scholastic goals and opportunities for their parents to work toward self-sufficiency.

In the January count of the homeless in San Diego County, around 880 unsheltered youth were discovered, 40 of them under the age of 18.