Woman hospitalized after being attacked by swarm of bees

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A woman was hospitalized Tuesday after being attacked by a swarm of bees while walking with her child and dog.

A witness — Todd Lackner — said he was inside his home when he heard screaming. He ran outside and found the woman lying on the ground, completely covered in bees.

Lackner ran to his car and went to her aid. When he arrived, he tried to help, but was also attacked by the bees. He was able to push the stroller with the baby inside, down the street and away from the swarm.

When emergency responders arrived on scene, they too were attacked, but were able to get the woman to safety.

The woman was taken to Palomar Hospital with several hundred bee stings. The father of the baby came and got the baby and the dog.

Pest Control crews came to clear the scene and confirmed the bees were not Africanized bees.