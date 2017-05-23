Children and families from Ronald McDonald House treated to exclusive day at Legoland Water Park

CARLSBAD (KUSI) — More than 50 children and their families from the Los Angeles and San Diego chapters of Ronald McDonald House Charities were treated to an exclusive day Tuesday at LEGOLAND Water Park as LEGOLAND California Resort splashes out to summer!

LEGOLAND Water Park is bigger, wetter and better this summer with the addition of the newest California beach-themed area, Surfers’ Cove, opening June 30, 2017.

The children had exclusive access to LEGOLAND Water Park following a check presentation as LEGOLAND California Resort donated $80,000 to help the chapters continue their programs that strengthen families during difficult times.

“We are grateful for our outstanding partners at San Diego County McDonald’s and LEGOLAND California Resort for helping us provide lodging, programs and support services to families while their critically ill or injured child is being treated at a San Diego-area hospital,” said Chuck Day, president and CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities of San Diego. “Through their support, and that of the community, we’re able to keep families close to one another – regardless of their situation or ability to pay.”

“As we celebrate our 40th anniversary of providing comfort, care, and support to children and their families in Southern California, we recognize this anniversary and the growth of our charity could never be achieved without the generous and continued support of donors like the McDonald’s Owner Operators Association of Southern California and LEGOLAND. We are deeply grateful to these committed companies and their employees,” stated Vince Bryson, CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern California.

In Surfers’ Cove, kids will be able to race their friends at Riptide Racers timed water slides, enjoy an epic splash-ground at Wipeout Lagoon and enlighten their taste buds with the new Beach Street Tacos! Riptide Racers is a competitive water raceway designed for children to jump on a mat and race down one of six slides with family and friends for the fastest time!

Each slide stands 17 feet high and is more than 100 feet in length. Wipeout Lagoon is our version of a “spray ground” with multiple water jets splashing on and off and plenty of new LEGO® models like a surfing dog to create a fun place to cool off this summer.

The LEGOLAND Water Park is open seven days a week starting Friday, May 26. For ticket prices, operating schedule and additional information, visit www.LEGOLAND.com or call 760-918-LEGO (5346).