Two Oceanside CHP Patrol officers honored with California Medal - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Two Oceanside CHP Patrol officers honored with California Medal of Valor

Posted: Updated:
. Officer Kerry Comphel (left) and Officer Jason Hughes (right) . Officer Kerry Comphel (left) and Officer Jason Hughes (right)

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Two Oceanside-based California Highway Patrol officers received the state's highest award of merit Tuesday in recognition of their actions in preventing a suicidal woman from jumping off a North County freeway bridge.

Kerry Comphel and Jason Hughes each received a California Medal of Valor along with 20 other state employees during an afternoon ceremony at the CHP Academy in Sacramento.

On the evening of April 26, 2016, Comphel and Hughes were dispatched to the Carlsbad Village Drive overpass across Interstate 5 to investigate reports that a pedestrian was sitting on a guardrail on the bridge.

Moments after the officers approached the 21-year-old woman, she jumped, but they were able to grab her by her arms and pull her to safety, CHP public affairs Officer Jim Bettencourt said.

A half-dozen other Highway Patrol personnel also were honored during the ceremony. The rest of the recipients of the award this year are employees of the state departments of Corrections and Rehabilitation, Fish and Wildlife, Forestry and Fire Protection, Parks and Recreation, Military, and Transportation.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.