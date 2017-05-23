City Attorney releases 27-page analysis on SoccerCity plan

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
City Attorney Mara Elliott released a 27-page report Tuesday on SoccerCity, how it might not be exactly what it appears.More>>
San Diego State University's campaign against the proposed SoccerCity development in Mission Valley ramped up Tuesday when a group of former student government presidents announced their opposition and launched a website called ProtectSDSU.com.More>>
Now that the Registrar of Voters has determined SoccerCity has enough valid signatures to get on the ballot, the process will now shift to the city council.More>>
The Freedom of Conscience Defense Fund (FCDF) filed a federal civil rights lawsuit Tuesday on behalf of a group of concerned parents against the San Diego Unified School District (SDUSD) challenging the constitutionality of the district's controversial "Anti-Islamophobia" program.More>>
A woman was hospitalized Tuesday after being attacked by a swarm of bees while walking with her child and dog.More>>
Two Oceanside-based California Highway Patrol officers received the state's highest award of merit Tuesday in recognition of their actions in preventing a suicidal woman from jumping off a North County freeway bridge.More>>
More than 50 children and their families from the Los Angeles and San Diego chapters of Ronald McDonald House Charities were treated to an exclusive day Tuesday at LEGOLAND Water Park as LEGOLAND California Resort splashes out to summer!More>>
A fundraiser for Father Joe's Villages raked in around $500,000, the social service agency's most successful gala everMore>>
A 24-year lease extension for the owners of the Hilton La Jolla Torrey Pines was unanimously approved Tuesday by the San Diego City Council.More>>
Lacking a completed probation report, a judge Tuesday postponed sentencing to June 13 for a man who drove a car backward into two off-duty sheriff's deputies breaking up a melee in Vista and then toward a third deputy, who shot him.More>>
