Mugger robs two people of cellphones at gunpoint in National City

NATIONAL CITY (KUSI) — A teenage boy and a young man had their cellphones stolen at gunpoint in National City, police reported Wednesday.

The first victim, a 16-year-old National City boy, was held up in the 1900 block of East Eighth Street around 4:10 p.m. Tuesday. He told police the robber demanded money ,then went through his backpack before ultimately removing a cellphone from his pocket and running off, according to a National City police statement.

Shortly afterward, an 18-year-old National City man was robbed in a similar fashion in the 2200 block of East Ninth Street. Police said the suspect threatened to shoot that victim if he didn't hand over his iPhone.

Both victims described the suspect as a roughly 20-year-old thin black man wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, navy blue sweatpants and blue suede Puma- style sneakers. The second victim added that the robber had a tongue piercing and a chipped front tooth.