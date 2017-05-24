San Diego film office welcomes of 'Top Gun' sequel

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
The SoccerCity folks haven't scored any goals lately. In fact, they've been kicked around a bit on several fronts.More>>
As a community that has the highest percentage of renters to home-owners in our region (85 percent are renters), Ocean Beach residents are heavily impacted by the area’s steady decline of rental housing as more and more units have become permanent vacation rentals.More>>
Twenty-two people were killed Monday after a suicide bomber detonated an IED outside an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester.More>>
San Diego County Sheriff's deputies were investigating the report of a law enforcement officer-involved shooting in Valley Center Wednesday.More>>
A swarm of bees attacked a man in a Ramona neighborhood Wednesday,causing the man to be hospitalized.More>>
San Diego's film office was excited for the news that Tom Cruise plans to make a sequel to "Top Gun,'' a film deeply rooted with the city's military culture.More>>
A teenage boy and a young man had their cellphones stolen at gunpoint in National City, police reported Wednesday.More>>
Two Oceanside-based California Highway Patrol officers received the state's highest award of merit Tuesday in recognition of their actions in preventing a suicidal woman from jumping off a North County freeway bridge.More>>
More than 50 children and their families from the Los Angeles and San Diego chapters of Ronald McDonald House Charities were treated to an exclusive day Tuesday at LEGOLAND Water Park as LEGOLAND California Resort splashes out to summer!More>>
A fundraiser for Father Joe's Villages raked in around $500,000, the social service agency's most successful gala everMore>>
