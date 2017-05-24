San Diego film office welcomes of 'Top Gun' sequel - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

San Diego film office welcomes of 'Top Gun' sequel

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — San Diego's film office was excited for the news that Tom Cruise plans to make a sequel to "Top Gun,'' a film deeply rooted with the city's military culture.

Cruise, who starred as "Maverick" a hotshot F-14 pilot in the 1986 film, confirmed the rumored sequel in an appearance on the Australian morning television show ``Sunrise.''

"I'm going to start filming it, probably in the next year,'' the 54- year-old actor said. "It's happening, it's definitely happening.''

The film made locations around San Diego County must-sees for tourists, including the military air base at Miramar, Kansas City Barbeque in the Gaslamp Quarter -- which displays memorabilia from the movie -- a house on Pacific Street across from the beach in Oceanside and the new Point Loma Lighthouse.

The air base was operated by the Navy when the film came out, but was later transferred to the Marine Corps. The Top Gun flight school is now located at Fallon, Nevada.

"Top Gun'' had a major impact on pop culture, putting actress Meg Ryan on the road to stardom, reinvigorating the career of the Righteous Brothers,
whose song ``You've Lost That Lovin' Feelin''' set the mood for a key romantic moment, spawning the underrated parody ``Hot Shots!'' and the quip, ``I feel the need, the need for speed.''

The city of San Diego's film office, which assists with locations and other local production needs, hasn't been contacted by anyone associated with the sequel, according to city spokeswoman Perette Godwin. She said local film staff were "excited'' by the news, however.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.