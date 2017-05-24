Man attacked by swarm of bees in Ramona

RAMONA (KUSI) — A swarm of bees attacked a man in a Ramona neighborhood Wednesday,causing the man to be hospitalized.

The bees attacked the 38-year-old victim in the 15400 block of Wyeport Road in Ramona about 12:00 p.m., according to Cal Fire.

Medics treated the man at the scene of the attack, then took him to Pomerado Hospital in Poway for further care, said Issac Sanchez, a fire captain with the state agency.

It was unclear how many times the victim had been stung, and his condition and name were not released.

This was the second bee attack in North County over the last two days.

A woman was hospitalized Tuesday after she was attacked by a swarm of bees while taking a walk with her dog and her child. The baby was not harmed due to being in a stroller, the dog was unharmed as well

