Man shot in Deputy involved shooting in Valley Center

VALLEY CENTER (KUSI) — San Diego County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a deputy involved shooting in Valley Center Wednesday.

Deputies received a call of a disturbance about around 1:00 p.m. and headed to a home at Lilac and Hideaway Lake Road. The suspect was shot by a deputy with a non-lethal compliance weapon.

The deputy involved with the shooting was not injured in the altercation, said San Diego Sheriff's Department Detective Ken Nelson,

Medics have taken the unidentified suspect to Palomar Medical Center in Escondido, but his condition is currently unknown.

The details of the incident are not known at this time.

