Ocean Beach Town Council meets to discuss opposition to short-term vacation rentals

OCEAN BEACH (KUSI) — As a community that has the highest percentage of renters to home-owners in the region (85 percent are renters), Ocean Beach residents are heavily impacted by the area’s steady decline of rental housing as more and more units have become permanent vacation rentals.

The already high cost of living continues to skyrocket as developers choose to place their housing on travel websites such as AirBnB, instead of putting them up for rent.

This not only causes an influx of tourists which degrades the tight-knit, neighborly community, it also perpetuates a shortage of rental options, pushing local residents out in favor of turning a quick profit.

The Ocean Beach Town Council continues to oppose the increase in Short Term Vacation Rentals (STVRs) in the community, and push for legislation that will effectively limit the number of STVR units that will be allowed. 

This is not aimed at local residents that wish to supplement their income by renting out a spare room here and there, but towards the home buyer who purchases a house solely to use as a STVR and is never on-site, or the developer that turns their entire apartment complex of 20+ units into a Short-Term Vacation Rental property.

The objects and purposes of the Ocean Beach Town Council are to express the will, to represent the welfare, and to sustain the spirit of the community of Ocean Beach, and therefore the OBTC must address this issue that weighs heavily on the future of our town.

City Attorney Mara Elliot is confirmed to attend and the Mayor’s office has been invited. Local residents will be in attendance to express their views and share their experiences on the subject.

