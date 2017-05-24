Victims of the Manchester bombing - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Victims of the Manchester bombing

MANCHESTER, UK (KUSI) — Twenty-two people were killed Monday after a suicide bomber detonated an IED outside an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester. 

As details of the incident continue to emerge, the victims have begun to be identified.

Sorrell Leczkowski, 14

Sorrell Leczkowski, from Leeds, was at the Ariana Grande concert in
Manchester with her mother and grandmother, both of whom are recovering in hospital.

Nell Jones, 14



Fourteen-year-old Nell Jones has been confirmed as one of the 22
victims of the Manchester terror attack at an Ariana Grande concert.

Martyn Hett, 29

Martyn Hett, a Coronation Street superfan who had a tattoo of Deirdre Barlow
on his ankle, has been named as one of the dead.

Michelle Kiss, 45

"Michelle Kiss was a loving wife to Tony, mother to Dylan, Elliot and Millie, as well as
daughter to Mick and Christine and sister to Nichola," her family said. 

Jane Tweddle-Taylor, 50

The 50-year-old mother of three went to the Manchester Arena on Monday
night to pick up a friend's daughter. 

Jane Tweddle-Taylor, a school receptionist from Blackpool, had gone to the venue with a friend. 

Marcin, 42, and Angelika Klis, 40

Marcin and Angelika Klis, Polish parents of a student at York College, have been confirmed dead.
Marcin and Angelika were both at the concert to pick up their children.

Kelly Brewster, 32

Kelly Brewster eaves behind a young daughter, Phoebe. 
Her partner, Ian Winslow, later wrote on Facebook: "Kelly really was the happiest she has ever
been and we had so many things planned together.
My daughter Phoebe will be absolutely devastated like we all are."

Olivia Campbell, 15

"RIP my darling precious gorgeous girl Olivia Campbell taken far far
to soon go sing with the angels and keep smiling mummy loves you so much,"
Charlotte Campbell wrote on Facebook.

John Atkinson, 26

26-year-old John Atkinson has been confirmed dead by family and friends.
They described him as a “happy gentle person” and a “real pleasure to teach”.

Alison Howe, 45 & Lisa Lees, 47

Alison Howe, 45, and Lisa Lees, 47, from Royton, Oldham, were waiting
together in the foyer of the arena when a home-made device packed with nuts and bolts exploded.

"They took a caring beautiful mum and step mother away from us all she was
amazing to us all x love you loads Alison Howe xx,"
Ms Howe's stepson Jordan Howe wrote on Facebook.

Saffie-Rose Roussos, 8

The headteacher at her school, Chris Upton, said: "Saffie was simply a
beautiful little girl in every aspect of the word. She was loved by everyone".

Saffie-Rose's mother and sister, Lisa and her older sister Ashlee 
are being treated for shrapnel injuries in separate hospitals.

Georgina Callander, 18

Ms Callander had met Ariana Grande in 2015, and posted excitedly
about the time she met her star on Instagram.

She attended Runshaw college inLancashire.

An unnamed female police officer

 Greater Manchester Chief Constable Ian Hopkins has confirmed that one of the 
victims of the Manchester Arena attack was a serving police officer.
Her husband is critically ill and her children were injured in the blast.

