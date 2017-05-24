Man accused in racially motivated attack with bamboo stalk plead - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Man accused in racially motivated attack with bamboo stalk pleads not guilty to assault charge

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A Latino man accused in a racially motivated attack against a black man, who was beaten, kicked and repeatedly struck with a bamboo stalk in a Logan Heights alley, pleaded not guilty Wednesday to an assault charge with a hate crime allegation.

Alberto Campos, 24, was ordered held on $200,000 bail.

Related Link: 56-year-old man attacked in possible Logan Heights hate crime

Campos was arrested at his home on Julian Avenue Saturday in connection with the unprovoked attack in the 2200 block of Imperial Avenue the night of April 15.

Campos allegedly hurled racial slurs at the 56-year-old victim, who had to undergo surgery for an ear injury, according to San Diego police.

Campos faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

A readiness conference was set for June 5 and a preliminary hearing for June 7.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.