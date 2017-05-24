Man accused in racially motivated attack with bamboo stalk pleads not guilty to assault charge

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A Latino man accused in a racially motivated attack against a black man, who was beaten, kicked and repeatedly struck with a bamboo stalk in a Logan Heights alley, pleaded not guilty Wednesday to an assault charge with a hate crime allegation.

Alberto Campos, 24, was ordered held on $200,000 bail.

Campos was arrested at his home on Julian Avenue Saturday in connection with the unprovoked attack in the 2200 block of Imperial Avenue the night of April 15.

Campos allegedly hurled racial slurs at the 56-year-old victim, who had to undergo surgery for an ear injury, according to San Diego police.

Campos faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

A readiness conference was set for June 5 and a preliminary hearing for June 7.