Manchester terror attack: Police make 7 arrests in connection to deadly bombing

MANCHESTER UK (KUSI) — Investigators say the Manchester suicide bomber who killed at least 22 people outside of an Ariana Grande concert, was part of a larger terror network.

Militia in Libya Wednesday arrested the bomber's brother, who police said was in the midst of planning another terror attack.

Greater Manchester police said six men and one women remain in custody and the bomber's younger brother, included among them, confessed to knowing all the details of Monday' attack plot.

The United Kingdom remains on high alert following the deadly terror attack on Monday.

The suspect, 22-year-old Salman Abedi, recently spent three weeks in Libya according to security officials.

Militia arrested his brother, Hashim in Libya, who admitted the pair were members of ISIS.The militia said Hashim was plotting another terrorist attack.

The father of both men has not been charged, but was detained for questioning. He told British officials his son Salman was innocent and had been planning a religious pilgrimage to Mecca.

Armed soldiers have been deployed to key sites around the U.K, and Parliament is now off-limits to the public after the terrorism threat level was raised to it's highest level in decades.

"The horrific atrocity that occurred in Manchester on Monday has shocked us all," said Fawzi Haffar, Trustee of the Manchester Islamic Center.

A number of Muslims in Manchester held a moment of silence to honor the victims and to condemn the attack.

"This act of cowardice has no place in our religion," Haffar said.

All the victims' family members have been notified and authorities are releasing new information about those who died.

"Very sadly I can confirm that one of the victims is a serving police officer," said Chief Constable Ian Hopkins of the Greater Manchester police.

U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly, speading during a House Appropriations Hearing, said the U.S. is actively working with British Intelligence.

"Their enemy is our enemy. He is evolving, becoming more reprehensible, even targeting children. He is much more sophisticated, adaptive. He's global. And you can bet that your DHS is working every day to meet these threats," Kelly said.

According to Britain's top security official, Abedi was on the intelligence service's radar and had recently returned to the United Kingdom from Libya.