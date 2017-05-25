Winds ramp up in San Diego's deserts

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Strong winds will blow in San Diego County's deserts throughout the day Thursday, while cooler and cloudier weather will affect areas west of the mountains.

A National Weather Service wind advisory for the deserts is set to remain in effect until 8 a.m. Friday. Sustained wind speeds of 25 to 35 miles per hour and gusts of up to 55 mph will be possible.

"A low pressure trough and strong onshore flow will boost winds in the desert through tonight," according to the weather service, which said San Diego County's strongest winds would sweep the Anza Borrego Desert.

Strong winds may lead to hazardous driving conditions, especially for motorists in high-profile vehicles. Blowing dust and sand may also reduce visibility to 2 to 5 miles, so drivers are urged to use extra caution, according to the NWS.

There may be scattered light showers starting Thursday evening into Friday morning.

The winds are expected to weaken Friday morning. Warmer weather is expected to return over the holiday weekend.