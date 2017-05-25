Lincoln High faculty rallies behind vice principal for vacant position

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Faculty gathered outside Lincoln High School Thursday morning to urge the San Diego Unified School District to reconsider Vice Principal Jose Soto for the vacant principal position at their school.

A spokesperson for SDUSD has said that Soto was being considered for the role, but has been taken out of the running. Spokesperson Andrew Sharp could not give a reason, citing personnel matters.

Related Link: Lincoln High students walk out to urge SDUSD to fill principal position

Despite, students, staff and parents have continued to rally in support of the Vice Principal. Last week, students staged a walk out to express to the district their support for the principal.

“We have had an administrator here for the past five years who is beloved by all stakeholders and it is our turn as teachers and staff to voice our united position in his support,” according to a statement from faculty in support of the “Jose Soto for Principal” campaign.

Related Link: Polarizing principal out at Lincoln High School

Lincoln High School has had two principals in the last three years, and has been without a permanent principal since last July, when the school board announced former principal John Ross would no longer fill the role. Acting Principal Dr. Shirley Peterson is set to retire this year.

Ross took over for polarizing principal Dr. Esther Omogbehin when she stepped down in 2014.