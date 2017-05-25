Lincoln High faculty rallies behind vice principal for vacant position

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
Faculty gathered outside Lincoln High School Thursday morning to urge the San Diego Unified School District board to reconsider Vice Principal Jose Soto for the vacant principal position at their school.
Strong winds will blow in San Diego County's deserts throughout the day Thursday.
El Cajon celebrated the groundbreaking of its newest facility, one that will cater to animals looking for forever homes.
KUSI's Brandi Wiliams was LIVE with all the details.
San Diego Lifeguards are staffed and ready for the long Memorial Day weekend.
As KUSI's Dan Plante reports, it's time for America's finest lifeguards to get busy.
There's a new pizzeria that's opened in the heart of downtown and it's not just serving up cheese pies and paninis.
San Diego's film office was excited for the news that Tom Cruise plans to make a sequel to "Top Gun,'' a film deeply rooted with the city's military culture.
A 24-hour doughnut shop in the Kensington neighborhood was robbed at gunpoint early Thursday.
A Latino man accused in a racially motivated attack against a black man, who was beaten, kicked and repeatedly struck with a bamboo stalk in a Logan Heights alley, pleaded not guilty Wednesday to an assault charge with a hate crime allegation.
A transient who threatened workers with a meat cleaver while trying to rob three downtown San Diego businesses in quick succession was sentenced Wednesday to nearly 14 years in state prison.
Felony charges were filed Wednesday against the alleged head of an illegal hash oil manufacturing and distribution operation in San Diego and five other defendants, including an attorney.
