LA JOLLA (KUSI) — Eat some delicious food while helping out a great cause.

The “Padres Pedal the Cause” fundraiser is Thursday at Beaumont’s Eatery in La Jolla. From 5 p.m. to close, 40 percent of all sales will be donated to Pedal the Cause — an event in November that raises money for cancer research.

For more information visit gopedal.org.