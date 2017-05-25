Memorial Day weekend deals for servicemembers

Memorial Day is a time to remember those who died while serving their country in the Armed Forces.

The day was first observed after the American Civil War, when veterans in Illinois took the day to place flowers on to the graves of their fallen comrades. This year, Memorial Day is celebrated on May 29.

Several places in Southern California want to pay tribute, not only to the fallen, but also to those who put their lives on the line in order to protect the United States' way of life. Active Duty servicemembers and veterans can take part in the following discounts and freebies this Memorial Day weekend:

Adopt-a-pet at county animal shelters

Military members, their families and veterans can take home a dog, cat or rabbit from County Animal Services at no cost to them from May 26 to May 28. The shelter will be closed on Memorial Day.

County Animal Services will include vaccinations, spay/neuter, a microchip, licensing and a free veterinary exam within the first 10 days.

Potential adopters must bring a photo ID and one of the following to be eligible for the fee waiver: a military ID, Dependent ID, Veterans ID, DD-214 and driver’s license or NGB Form 22.

For a list of locations visit here.

Knott's Berry Farm — Free admission from May 27 to May 29. Up to 6 additional tickets can be purchased with a military I.D. for $48 for adults and $45 for children.

Blue Star Museums — Free admission for service members and their families, including National Guard and reserve. For the full list of museum location, visit here.

SeaWorld — Complimentary one-day ticket for active-duty servicemembers and three dependents when you register here by September 4.

San Diego Zoo — A complimentary 1-Day Pass to the San Diego Zoo and/or the San Diego Zoo Safari Park is offered to active duty servicemembers.

Fogo de Chao — Get 50 percent off meals for veterans or active-duty servicemembers and up to three guests on Memorial Day.

Hooters — veterans or active-duty servicemembers can get a free entree from a special Memorial Day menu.

Toms Shoes — Get 15 percent off from May 26 to May 30.

Are you a San Diego County business offering a Memorial Day weekend deal for servicemembers? Email news@KUSI.com for consideration.