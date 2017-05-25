Police seek public assistance solving two-year cold case murders - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Police seek public assistance solving two-year cold case murders

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — San Diego County Crime Stoppers asked the public for help Thursday identifying the suspects involved in the murder of Joel Branch and Gerald Morris.

Thursday marked the two-year anniversary of the unsolved murders and investigators are offering up to a $1,000 reward for any information to solve the cold case.

On May 25, 2015, Joel Branch and Gerald Morris were shot and killed in the 5300 block of Groveland Drive in Valencia Park. A third male was also shot a block away, probably by the same suspects.

The suspects were described as two Black males who were on foot.

Anyone with information on this case should call the San Diego Police Department’s Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477. Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case. Anonymous email and text messages can be sent via www.sdcrimestoppers.org.

