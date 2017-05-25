City Council committee gets update to drinking water testing results

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — An update on testing for contaminants in water at area schools is scheduled to be presented Thursday to the City Council's Environment Committee.

The presence of contaminants has been a hot-button issue since elevated levels of lead, copper and bacteria were found in October in the water systems

at three older campuses in the San Ysidro Unified School District.

Earlier this year, lead was found in the water at Emerson-Bandini Elementary/San Diego Cooperative Charter, which share a campus in Southcrest, after a dog refused to drink from a bowl of water. That prompted the San Diego Unified School District to request testing from the city's Public Utilities Department.

According to the district's water testing results web page, more than 120 sites have been checked, and elevated levels of contaminants have been found only at the Emerson/SD Cooperative site and Birney Elementary School in University Heights, where lead was also the culprit.

Results are pending for roughly 25 more campuses in a program that's scheduled to be completed by the middle of next month, according to district data.

The Public Utilities Department said it supplies water to nearly 400 schools, about half in San Diego Unified.