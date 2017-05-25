City Council committee gets update to drinking water testing results

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
An update on testing for contaminants in water at area schools is scheduled to be presented Thursday to the City Council's Environment Committee.More>>
An update on testing for contaminants in water at area schools is scheduled to be presented Thursday to the City Council's Environment Committee.More>>
A group opposed to a San Diego Unified School District program to combat Islamophobia in schools filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday challenging its constitutionality.More>>
A group opposed to a San Diego Unified School District program to combat Islamophobia in schools filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday challenging its constitutionality.More>>
Faculty gathered outside Lincoln High School Thursday morning to urge the San Diego Unified School District board to reconsider Vice Principal Jose Soto for the vacant principal position at their school.More>>
Faculty gathered outside Lincoln High School Thursday morning to urge the San Diego Unified School District board to reconsider Vice Principal Jose Soto for the vacant principal position at their school.More>>
Strong winds will blow in San Diego County's deserts throughout the day Thursday.More>>
Strong winds will blow in San Diego County's deserts throughout the day Thursday.More>>
El Cajon celebrated the groundbreaking of its newest facility, one that will cater to animals looking for forever homes.
KUSI's Brandi Wiliams was LIVE with all the details.More>>
El Cajon celebrated the groundbreaking of its newest facility, one that will cater to animals looking for forever homes.
KUSI's Brandi Wiliams was LIVE with all the details.More>>
A Carlsbad home was broken into Thursday while tented for termite extermination.More>>
A Carlsbad home was broken into Thursday while tented for termite extermination.More>>
San Diego County Crime Stoppers asked the public for help Thursday identifying the suspects involved in the murder of Joel Branch and Gerald Morris.More>>
San Diego County Crime Stoppers asked the public for help Thursday identifying the suspects involved in the murder of Joel Branch and Gerald Morris.More>>
Memorial Day is a time to remember those who died while serving their country in the Armed Forces. Several places in Southern California want to pay tribute, not only to the fallen, but also to those who put their lives on the line in order to protect the American way of life.More>>
Memorial Day is a time to remember those who died while serving their country in the Armed Forces. Several places in Southern California want to pay tribute, not only to the fallen, but also to those who put their lives on the line in order to protect the American way of life.More>>
San Diego's film office was excited for the news that Tom Cruise plans to make a sequel to "Top Gun,'' a film deeply rooted with the city's military culture.More>>
San Diego's film office was excited for the news that Tom Cruise plans to make a sequel to "Top Gun,'' a film deeply rooted with the city's military culture.More>>
A 24-hour doughnut shop in the Kensington neighborhood was robbed at gunpoint early Thursday.More>>
A 24-hour doughnut shop in the Kensington neighborhood was robbed at gunpoint early Thursday.More>>