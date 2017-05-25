Carlsbad home broken into while tented for termite extermination - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Carlsbad home broken into while tented for termite extermination

Posted: Updated:

CARLSBAD (KUSI) — A Carlsbad home was broken into Thursday while tented for termite extermination.

A camera system the homeowner had placed inside the home on Paseo Aspada near Paseo Corono prior to it being tented alerted him to the break-in around 6:10 a.m. The cameras had recorded images of a person wearing a white suit and respirator who was apparently not an employee of the pest control company, according to Carlsbad police.

The resident told police the intruder may have been in his home for about 40 minutes and was last seen on camera around 5:50 a.m., police said.

Personnel from the pest control company summoned to help officers deemed it safe for them to enter the home around 7:30 a.m., but the intruder had fled.

It was not immediately clear what, if anything, was taken. Police said the homeowner removed his valuables from the home before it was tented.

