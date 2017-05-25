Nelson Photo Supplies - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Nelson Photo Supplies

Posted: Updated:

POINT LOMA (KUSI)  — Nelson Photo Supplies in Point Loma has provided San Diego with a complete line of photographic equipment and supplies for over 60 years.

If you are an amateur or a professional, Nelson Photo Supplies can help you find the product to fit your photographic needs.

Their top quality products and photofinishing services bring customers back time and time again.

Today, Nelson Photo Supplies has a digital lab with online access, ensuring that they will be your one-stop shop for all your photo needs.

They offer a complete line of digital SLR, mirrorless and point and shoot cameras, video cameras and accessories, darkroom supplies, tripods and more. 

For more information visit nelsonphotosupplies.com.

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.