POINT LOMA (KUSI) — Nelson Photo Supplies in Point Loma has provided San Diego with a complete line of photographic equipment and supplies for over 60 years.

If you are an amateur or a professional, Nelson Photo Supplies can help you find the product to fit your photographic needs.

Their top quality products and photofinishing services bring customers back time and time again.

Today, Nelson Photo Supplies has a digital lab with online access, ensuring that they will be your one-stop shop for all your photo needs.

They offer a complete line of digital SLR, mirrorless and point and shoot cameras, video cameras and accessories, darkroom supplies, tripods and more.

For more information visit nelsonphotosupplies.com.