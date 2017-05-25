Police seek public help locating hit-and-run driver who left mot - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Police seek public help locating hit-and-run driver who left motorcyclist with fractured leg

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Authorities sought the public's help Thursday to identify and locate the driver of a SUV involved in a weekend hit-and-run crash that left a 39-year-old motorcyclist with a fractured leg in Pacific Beach.

Surveillance cameras in the area captured images of a silver Jeep Grand Cherokee that made an illegal U-turn in the 4500 block of Mission Bay Drive
into the path of a southbound motorcyclist around 2:15 p.m. Saturday, according to San Diego police and Crime Stoppers. The motorcyclist struck the back of the Jeep and was ejected.

The driver of the Jeep stopped initially and ran up to the victim as he was lying in the roadway, but immediately turned around, got back into the Jeep and drove off, authorities said.

The rider remains hospitalized and will require a second surgery, according to Crime Stoppers.

The driver was described only as a man wearing a blue shirt. He was behind the wheel of a 2014 or newer Jeep Grand Cherokee that may have had a
yellow paper license plate or an out of state license plate. The vehicle was last seen entering the southbound lanes of Interstate 5. The Jeep may have moderate rear-end damage and a shattered back windshield.

Anyone with information on the case or who may have recorded video of the crash was asked to call police at (858) 495-7808. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 or by contacting the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.