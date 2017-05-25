Police seek public help locating hit-and-run driver who left motorcyclist with fractured leg

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Authorities sought the public's help Thursday to identify and locate the driver of a SUV involved in a weekend hit-and-run crash that left a 39-year-old motorcyclist with a fractured leg in Pacific Beach.

Surveillance cameras in the area captured images of a silver Jeep Grand Cherokee that made an illegal U-turn in the 4500 block of Mission Bay Drive

into the path of a southbound motorcyclist around 2:15 p.m. Saturday, according to San Diego police and Crime Stoppers. The motorcyclist struck the back of the Jeep and was ejected.

The driver of the Jeep stopped initially and ran up to the victim as he was lying in the roadway, but immediately turned around, got back into the Jeep and drove off, authorities said.

The rider remains hospitalized and will require a second surgery, according to Crime Stoppers.

The driver was described only as a man wearing a blue shirt. He was behind the wheel of a 2014 or newer Jeep Grand Cherokee that may have had a

yellow paper license plate or an out of state license plate. The vehicle was last seen entering the southbound lanes of Interstate 5. The Jeep may have moderate rear-end damage and a shattered back windshield.

Anyone with information on the case or who may have recorded video of the crash was asked to call police at (858) 495-7808. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 or by contacting the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org.