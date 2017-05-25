Healthy Living: Study shows people traveling abroad not receiving proper vaccines

Memorial Day weekend is fast approaching and with it, fabulous family vacations.

But a new study shows people traveling abroad may not be getting the proper vaccinations.

If any of your upcoming travel plans include trips abroad, make sure to squeeze in a doctor's visit before you go.

According to a study in the Annals of Internal Medicine, between 2009 and 2014, more than half of international travelers who were eligible to receive the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine did not.

Measles was eradicated from the U.S. in 2009, but remains common in other parts of the world, including Western Europe.

Travelers who did not get the vaccine put themselves at risk of infection.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued travel notices for several other vaccine-related health issues.

Hepatitis-A is a risk almost everywhere in the world.

Yellow Fever is prevalent in parts of South America and Africa.

Malaria is an issue in parts of South America, Africa and Asia, and while there's no Malaria vaccine, there is medicine travelers can take to prevent it.

Cholera has been noted in Mexico, Haiti, parts of Asia, parts of Africa and Yemen.

There are a variety of resources for people wondering whether they need vaccinations before they embark. The CDC's travel health notices are a great resource, as is the state department's website.

Both display specific information based on the destination.