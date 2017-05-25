Healthy Living: American Academy of Pediatrics says no fruit juice for children under one

Also on the health front, the American Academy of Pediatrics has new guidelines for children and fruit juice, which could force a change in childrens' menus.

The academy said fruit juice should be limited for children and for the very young, it should be avoided all together.

Children under the age of one should not be given fruit juice unless a doctor says it's OK, that's according to new guidelines from the American Academy of Pediatrics.

This if the first change the group has made to fruit juice recommendations since 2001.

The group had previously advised that parents wait until the age of six months to give their children fruit juice. The new recommendations were made out of concern over rising obesity rates and tooth decay.

The Academy said children should eat fruit, rather than drink fruit juice.

Parents are now encouraged to limit fruit juice consumption to four ounces a day for children ages one to three.

And that juice should be 100 percent fresh or reconstituted juice and should be served in a cup, not a bottle or a box.