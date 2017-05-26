Police search for suspect who reportedly followed 12-year-old girl around Tierrasanta neighborhood

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
For over two decades, the San Diego County Taxpayers Association has recognized the best and worst of government spending at its annual Golden's Dinner.
Over 600 people packed the Hard Rock Hotel for the Golden WatchDog Award, which honors programs that use taxpayer dollars wisely, while the Golden Fleece Awards spotlight wasteful government spending.
We've seen an increase in bee attacks recently, but why are they attacking people more than normal?
James Nieh from the Biological Sciences Department at UCSD joined KUSI with more.
Supporters of the SoccerCity development plan want voters to have their say this November in a special election.
Dave Stall: 2017 Genesis G90 3.3T
Memorial Day Weekend officially kicks off Friday so get ready for the roads, restaurants and beaches to be packed.
But how much does the first holiday weekend of the summer impact our city economically?
KUSI's Dan Plante was busy finding out.
Police in San Diego's Tierrasanta neighborhood were on the lookout Thursday for a man suspected of following a 12-year-old girl even after she confronted him and told him to stop.
Authorities sought the public's help Thursday to identify and locate the driver of a SUV involved in a weekend hit-and-run crash that left a 39-year-old motorcyclist with a fractured leg in Pacific Beach
Heightened wildfire danger posed by ample dry vegetation and increasingly warm, arid weather in the San Diego area prompted Cal Fire to suspend all burn permits for local outdoor residential fires within its jurisdiction, the agency announced Thursday.
San Diego Gas & Electric warned customers Thursday of an increase in complaints about phone scammers using the name of the utility in fraudulent calls
A Carlsbad home was broken into Thursday while tented for termite extermination.
