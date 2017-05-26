Police search for suspect who reportedly followed 12-year-old girl around Tierrasanta neighborhood

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Police in San Diego's Tierrasanta neighborhood were on the lookout Thursday for a man suspected of following a 12-year-old girl even after she confronted him and told him to stop.

The girl told police she was walking about 5:45 p.m. Wednesday in the area of 4000 Santo Road when she noticed the man was following her, according to San Diego police Lt. Andra Brown.

"She crossed the roadway multiple times, but he also crossed the road, continuing to follow her,'' Brown said. "The girl confronted the male and told him to stop following her.

"He said he wanted to talk to her, but she told him to leave her alone and continued walking away. He followed her further onto a residential street and she again confronted him. When he approached a second time, she struck him and ran away and hid.''

The girl then ran home and reported the incident to her mother, Brown said, adding that the suspect did not touch the girl, who was unharmed.

The suspect is a dark-skinned Hispanic man in his late 20s. He is 5 feet 10 inches tall with a medium build and was wearing a gray zip-up hoodie over a white T-shirt, blue jeans and gray Nike athletic shoes with a white logo.

The suspect had cheetah framed sunglasses on top of his head and mumbled when he spoke. He also appeared to have a green tattoo on the back of his neck.

Anyone with information regarding this incident was asked to call the SDPD Eastern Division at (858) 495-7900 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.