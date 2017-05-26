Cloudy and cool conditions open Memorial Day weekend

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
An East County school alerted parents and students Friday of a threat made against their school on social media.More>>
Cooler conditions and strong winds are expected to continue in San Diego County Friday, before warmer conditions return over the holiday weekend.More>>
For over two decades, the San Diego County Taxpayers Association has recognized the best and worst of government spending at its annual Golden's Dinner.
Over 600 people packed the Hard Rock Hotel for the Golden WatchDog Award, which honors programs that use taxpayer dollars wisely, while the Golden Fleece Awards spotlight wasteful government spending.More>>
We've seen an increase in bee attacks recently, but why are they attacking people more than normal?
James Nieh from the Biological Sciences Department at UCSD joined KUSI with more.More>>
Supporters of the SoccerCity development plan want voters to have their say this November in a special election.More>>
Police in San Diego's Tierrasanta neighborhood were on the lookout Thursday for a man suspected of following a 12-year-old girl even after she confronted him and told him to stop.More>>
Authorities sought the public's help Thursday to identify and locate the driver of a SUV involved in a weekend hit-and-run crash that left a 39-year-old motorcyclist with a fractured leg in Pacific BeachMore>>
San Diego Gas & Electric warned customers Thursday of an increase in complaints about phone scammers using the name of the utility in fraudulent callsMore>>
A Carlsbad home was broken into Thursday while tented for termite extermination.More>>
San Diego County Crime Stoppers asked the public for help Thursday identifying the suspects involved in the murder of Joel Branch and Gerald Morris.More>>
