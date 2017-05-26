Cloudy and cool conditions open Memorial Day weekend - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Cloudy and cool conditions open Memorial Day weekend

Posted:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Cooler conditions and strong winds are expected to continue in San Diego County Friday, before warmer conditions return over the holiday weekend.

A trough of low pressure moving through the region is bringing cooler temperatures and the possibility of morning showers Friday. As the day progresses, the chances of showers diminishes. Cloudy skies are expected to last throughout the day. 

Strong winds in San Diego County's deserts are expected to ease up Friday morning. A National Weather Service wind advisory for the deserts is set to
expire at 8 a.m. Sustained wind speeds of 25 to 35 miles per hour and gusts to 55 mph in most affected areas and 65 mph in certain locales will be possible.

Winds are expected to slowly diminish through mid-morning.

Over the weekend, high pressure will begin to build again, allowing for warmer temperatures to return. 

