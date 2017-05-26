Steele Canyon High School receives social media threat - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Steele Canyon High School receives social media threat

SPRING VALLEY (KUSI) — An East County school alerted parents and students Friday of a threat made against their school on social media. 

A suspect was arrested after a threat against Steele Canyon High School was posted on the social media app Snapchat, according to statement on the high school's Twitter page. It was unclear if the person taken into custody was a student. 

A photo of a hand with a gun was posted on Snapchat with a message that read, "F*** Steele Canyon" and "Don't come to school tomorrow." Steele Canyon High School said the person was identified and immediately taken into custody. The individual is believed to be the only person involved in the incident. 

"A rumor that other shooters are involved is false," the school posted on their Twitter page. 

Steele Canyon High School is a part f the Grossmont Union School District. 

Classes were expected to continue as normal Friday. 

