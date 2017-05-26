Lifeguards remind beachgoers to stay water safe - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Lifeguards remind beachgoers to stay water safe

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Lifeguards are once again hosting "Water Safety Days" this Memorial Day weekend to urge San Diegans to stay safe in the water all summer long.  

San Diego County officials — including Councilmember Chris Cate, San Diego Fire-Rescue Chief Brian Fennessy and San Diego Police Chief Shelley Zimmerman 3 gathered Friday morning to remind people of the importance of water safety.

With the popularity of San Diego beaches as a tourist destination, it is important for San Diego Lifeguards to be prepared for thousands of rescues each summer. Last year, lifeguards performed nearly 9,500 water rescues.

To assist in their efforts, this year San Diego County Toyota Dealers have provided San Diego Lifeguards with up to 35 new vehicles. The partnership allows a saving if $1.2 million to San Diego taxpayers, according to the city. 

