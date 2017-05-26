Lifeguards remind beachgoers to stay water safe

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
Heightened wildfire danger posed by ample dry vegetation and increasingly warm, arid weather in the San Diego area prompted Cal Fire to suspend all burn permits for local outdoor residential fires within its jurisdiction, the agency announced Thursday.More>>
The city of Chula Vista is scheduled today to dedicate seven new streets named for local members of the military killed in Afghanistan and Iraq.More>>
Lifeguards are once again hosting "Water Safety Days" this Memorial Day weekend to urge San Diegans to stay safe in the water all summer long.More>>
An East County school alerted parents and students Friday of a threat made against their school on social media.More>>
Cooler conditions and strong winds are expected to continue in San Diego County Friday, before warmer conditions return over the holiday weekend.More>>
Police in San Diego's Tierrasanta neighborhood were on the lookout Thursday for a man suspected of following a 12-year-old girl even after she confronted him and told him to stop.More>>
Authorities sought the public's help Thursday to identify and locate the driver of a SUV involved in a weekend hit-and-run crash that left a 39-year-old motorcyclist with a fractured leg in Pacific BeachMore>>
San Diego Gas & Electric warned customers Thursday of an increase in complaints about phone scammers using the name of the utility in fraudulent callsMore>>
A Carlsbad home was broken into Thursday while tented for termite extermination.More>>
San Diego County Crime Stoppers asked the public for help Thursday identifying the suspects involved in the murder of Joel Branch and Gerald Morris.More>>
