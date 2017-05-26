Retiring teacher throws extravagant 'Mad Tea Party' for students

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A special teacher at St. Vincent DePaul School in Mission Hills allows students to jump into the books they are reading with extravagant parties meant to bring books to life.

For 13 years, Kathleen Fink has ended the literature unit of her third-grade teachings by throwing her students an elaborate "Alice in Wonderland"-themed Tea Party.

The tea parties are considered legendary by her colleagues and parents. Staff dress up as the characters from the book and students are presented with special treats that look like they are straight out of a Disney movie.

But recreating the movie is not the point of the tea parties.

"My purpose was to get children to appreciate the classics not just see the movies — to bring a book to life," Fink said. "We read, write, and study the art that goes along with Lewis Carroll's classic 'Alice in Wonderland.'"

This year, Fink's Tea Party is extra special, because it will be her last. Fink is retiring after this school year. The Mad Hatter, Alice and dozens of third graders dressed in their best hats were all their to make the event the best one yet.