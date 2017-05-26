Crime rates in San Diego at lowest since 1990

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
Mayor Kevin Faulconer and police Chief Shelley Zimmerman announced Friday that San Diego's crime rate in the first four months of this year was the lowest since at least 1990.More>>
Mayor Kevin Faulconer and police Chief Shelley Zimmerman announced Friday that San Diego's crime rate in the first four months of this year was the lowest since at least 1990.More>>
Jahja Ling, who is responsible for lifting the San Diego Symphony out of obscurity and helping to restore its financial footing, will began his final weekend as conductor throughout the weekend.More>>
Jahja Ling, who is responsible for lifting the San Diego Symphony out of obscurity and helping to restore its financial footing, will began his final weekend as conductor throughout the weekend.More>>
The city of Chula Vista is scheduled today to dedicate seven new streets named for local members of the military killed in Afghanistan and Iraq.More>>
The city of Chula Vista is scheduled today to dedicate seven new streets named for local members of the military killed in Afghanistan and Iraq.More>>
An East County school alerted parents and students Friday of a threat made against their school on social media.More>>
An East County school alerted parents and students Friday of a threat made against their school on social media.More>>
Heightened wildfire danger posed by ample dry vegetation and increasingly warm, arid weather in the San Diego area prompted Cal Fire to suspend all burn permits for local outdoor residential fires within its jurisdiction, the agency announced Thursday.More>>
Heightened wildfire danger posed by ample dry vegetation and increasingly warm, arid weather in the San Diego area prompted Cal Fire to suspend all burn permits for local outdoor residential fires within its jurisdiction, the agency announced Thursday.More>>
A man crashed his car into a pond and flipped his vehicle in Otay Mesa Friday.More>>
A man crashed his car into a pond and flipped his vehicle in Otay Mesa Friday.More>>
A casket carrying the remains of a Vietnam Navy pilot — who has has been missing since his plane was shot down in 1965 — returned home to San Diego Friday.More>>
A casket carrying the remains of a Vietnam Navy pilot — who has has been missing since his plane was shot down in 1965 — returned home to San Diego Friday.More>>
A gang member was sentenced Friday to nearly 37 years in state prison after driving into rival territory in Encanto and opening fire on two men, killing one and wounding another.More>>
A gang member was sentenced Friday to nearly 37 years in state prison after driving into rival territory in Encanto and opening fire on two men, killing one and wounding another.More>>
Memorial Day is a time to remember those who died while serving their country in the Armed Forces. Several places in Southern California want to pay tribute, not only to the fallen, but also to those who put their lives on the line in order to protect the American way of life.More>>
Memorial Day is a time to remember those who died while serving their country in the Armed Forces. Several places in Southern California want to pay tribute, not only to the fallen, but also to those who put their lives on the line in order to protect the American way of life.More>>
Sentencing is set for Aug. 25 for a Vista man who pleaded guilty in federal court to seeking to manipulate minors into sending sexually explicit photographs of themselves to him online.More>>
Sentencing is set for Aug. 25 for a Vista man who pleaded guilty in federal court to seeking to manipulate minors into sending sexually explicit photographs of themselves to him online.More>>