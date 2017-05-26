Vietnam Navy pilot MIA returns to San Diego after 50 years

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A casket carrying the remains of a Vietnam Navy pilot — who has has been missing since his plane was shot down in 1965 — returned home to San Diego Friday.

Lt. Commander Frederick P Crosby's remains returned to San Diego Friday. His daughter, Deborah Crosby, who has been working for more than half a century to bring her father's remains home, and her four brothers received the casket at the San Diego International Airport Friday afternoon.

Crosby, who was 31 at the time of his death, will be buried with full military honors in a ceremony at Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery Sunday.

Deborah Crosby said she spent decades working with the United States military on the search for her father. Last year, investigators found Crosby's remains in the bottom of a fish pond in Vietnam.