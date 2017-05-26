Vietnam Navy pilot MIA returns to San Diego after 50 years - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Vietnam Navy pilot MIA returns to San Diego after 50 years

Posted: Updated:
By Christina Bravo
Connect

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A casket carrying the remains of a Vietnam Navy pilot — who has has been missing since his plane was shot down in 1965 — returned home to San Diego Friday.

Lt. Commander Frederick P Crosby's remains returned to San Diego Friday. His daughter, Deborah Crosby, who has been working for more than half a century to bring her father's remains home, and her four brothers received the casket at the San Diego International Airport Friday afternoon. 

Crosby, who was 31 at the time of his death, will be buried with full military honors in a ceremony at Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery Sunday. 

Deborah Crosby said she spent decades working with the United States military on the search for her father. Last year, investigators found Crosby's remains in the bottom of a fish pond in Vietnam. 

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.