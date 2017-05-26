Man falls asleep and crashes his car into Otay Mesa pond

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A man crashed his car into a pond and flipped his vehicle in Otay Mesa Friday.

The victim said he fell asleep while driving to work at 4:30 a.m. Friday morning near Dairy Mart Road in Otay Mesa,causing his car to go off the road and crash into a pond, and flipping his vehicle.

After the crash he regained consciousness and opened the back door o to escape the submerged vehicle.

He sat on top of his car yelling for help before he was discovered by a bicyclist nearly two hours later. Responders were dispatched at 6:13 a.m. to the scene of the crash.

Fire fighters used chainsaws to cut through the vegetation and extract the victim. The water was about waist high and firefighters used a rope to pull him out of the water.

Paramedics tended to the victim but was released to his mother with no significant injuries.