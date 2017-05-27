One arrested in Bay Park after four hour SWAT standoff - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

One arrested in Bay Park after four hour SWAT standoff

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A man in Bay Park who was possibly armed surrendered to police after a four hour standoff with police Saturday.

Police were called just after midnight about a man with a gun in the 2300 block of Galveston Street. Police attempted to contact the suspect, who refused to come outside his residence, said San Diego police officer Tony Martinez.

``The male made verbal threats to commit suicide and shoot the police," Martinez said. ``A SWAT call was initiated. The man remained inside his residence for about four hours."

Anthony Hernandez later surrendered and was taken into custody. A subsequent investigation revealed that he had physically assaulted his girlfriend and was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence, he said.

