Drunk driver leads Carlsbad police on high-speed chase

VISTA (KUSI) — A 30-year-old Vista man was arrested for drunk driving and failure to yield Saturday after leading Carlsbad police on a high-speed pursuit that ended with the suspect crashing into a pole, according to authorities.

An officer witnessed a red, 2008 Toyota truck hit the center median on eastbound Palomar Airport Road east of Interstate 5 in Carlsbad at 1:50 a.m. and continue eastbound at a high rate of speed, according to Lt. Jeffery Smith.

The driver, who was later identified as Noel Williamson, got away. During a search of the area, another Carlsbad police officer located a vehicle
matching the description traveling on northbound Melrose Drive from Faraday Avenue in Vista.

``The officer attempted to stop the truck but a pursuit ensued,'' Smith said. ``After a short pursuit, the truck crashed into a large pole at La Mirada Drive and Sycamore Avenue in Vista.''

Williamson was taken into custody and was arrested on suspicion of a felony violation of failure to yield to an emergency police vehicle and misdemeanor driving while under the influence of alcohol, Smith said.

The Vista Fire Department took Williamson to a local medical facility for evaluation. No other injuries were reported.

