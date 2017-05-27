Imperial Beach mayor announces another sewage spill from Mexico - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Imperial Beach mayor announces another sewage spill from Mexico

IMPERIAL BEACH (KUSI) — Imperial Beach mayor Serge Dedina announced on Twitter Friday that the Tijuana River has been polluted from another sewage spill from Mexico.

335,000 gallons of  raw sewage from Mexico flooded into the Tijuana River, said Dedina. Signs were placed on the beach warning beachgoers to avoid the water.

This marks just one of several sewage spills from Mexico to Imperial Beach in recent months. In February, 143 million gallons of sewage flowed from Mexico causing the Imperial Beach shoreline to be closed for several weeks.

Dedina also confirmed that the beaches are still open and that the sewage did not reach the ocean. 

