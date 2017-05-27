Imperial Beach mayor announces another sewage spill from Mexico

U.S. and Mexican officials agree to work together to investigate sewage contamination in south San Diego

IMPERIAL BEACH (KUSI) — Imperial Beach mayor Serge Dedina announced on Twitter Friday that the Tijuana River has been polluted from another sewage spill from Mexico.

335,000 gallons of raw sewage from Mexico flooded into the Tijuana River, said Dedina. Signs were placed on the beach warning beachgoers to avoid the water.

335,000 gallons of sewage discharged into TJ River last night from Mexico. It never ends-this is why we need a backup system in the U.S. — Serge Dedina (@Serge4IBMayor) May 26, 2017

This marks just one of several sewage spills from Mexico to Imperial Beach in recent months. In February, 143 million gallons of sewage flowed from Mexico causing the Imperial Beach shoreline to be closed for several weeks.

We had been asking for pump station improvements for some time-response from IBWC- there is no problem. — Serge Dedina (@Serge4IBMayor) May 26, 2017

Dedina also confirmed that the beaches are still open and that the sewage did not reach the ocean.

