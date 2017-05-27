Over 100 USD students graduate with first ever masters in law en - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Over 100 USD students graduate with first ever masters in law enforcement and public safety

Posted:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Over 100 students graduated Sunday with a master of science degree in law enforcement and public safety leadership from the University of San Diego, the first degree of its kind to be awarded in the United States.

The online-only program was launched two years ago and was completed by law enforcement professionals from local, state and federal agencies from throughout the nation, who came to San Diego for the commencement ceremony that was held at the Jenny Craig Pavilion on campus.

The degree program was created with collaboration from the San Diego Police Officers Association, San Diego County Deputy Sheriff's Association, and a number of experts from other law enforcement and public safety agencies.

The curriculum was designed to fulfill the critical needs missing in traditional criminal justice programs by emphasizing leadership development, ethics, tangible skill building and the application of these skills to current issues in law enforcement.

The 31-unit program covered topics such as techniques for successful community engagement, dispute and conflict resolution, organizational leadership frameworks, communication methods, while delving into some of today's crime problems, according to officials.
 

