Legendary musician Gregg Allman of The Allman Brothers Band dies - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Legendary musician Gregg Allman of The Allman Brothers Band dies at 69

Posted:

SAVANNAH (KUSI) — Rock legend Gregg Allman, the singer and organist of The Allman Brothers Band has died at age 69, his publicist confirms.

His death was announced in a statement on Mr. Allman’s official website. His manager, Michael Lehman, told The Associated Press that the cause was a reoccurrence of liver cancer.

Allman had recently cancelled dates from his 2016 tour for health reasons. In March 2017, he canceled performances for the rest of the year.

After years of substance abuse, Allman contracted hepatitis C and had a liver transplant in 2010.

Allman was born in Nashville, Tennessee,and raised in Florida by a single mother after his father was shot to death.

Together with his brother Duane they  The Allman Brothers Band. It  Duane Allman on guitar and Dickey Betts playing drums and Gregg Allman as the voice of the group.

Allman was one of the pioneers that created what would eventually be known as Southern Rock in the 1970s.  

