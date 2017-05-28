Man knocked out and stabbed at San Ysidro trolley station - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Man knocked out and stabbed at San Ysidro trolley station

Posted: Updated:

SAN YSIDRO (KUSI) — A 30-year-old at Beyer Trolley Station in San Diego was knocked unconscious and stabbed three times Sunday morning.

Two men walked up to the man and asked him for a cigarette at the station in the 4000 block of Beyer Boulevard. The next thing he remembers he
was waking up on the ground with stab wounds, Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

Police received the call just before 2 a.m.

An unidentified man drove the stabbing victim to the hospital, where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Police do not have further information about the suspects.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.