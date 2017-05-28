Man knocked out and stabbed at San Ysidro trolley station

SAN YSIDRO (KUSI) — A 30-year-old at Beyer Trolley Station in San Diego was knocked unconscious and stabbed three times Sunday morning.

Two men walked up to the man and asked him for a cigarette at the station in the 4000 block of Beyer Boulevard. The next thing he remembers he

was waking up on the ground with stab wounds, Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

Police received the call just before 2 a.m.

An unidentified man drove the stabbing victim to the hospital, where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Police do not have further information about the suspects.